Comparing Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) & Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ: OXFD) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Immunotec Global -34.13% -43.51% -24.49% Intellia Therapeutics -278.64% -31.80% -24.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and Intellia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Immunotec Global $103.08 million 3.41 -$32.88 million ($1.36) -10.00 Intellia Therapeutics $26.12 million 45.19 -$67.54 million ($1.88) -14.57

Oxford Immunotec Global has higher revenue and earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Immunotec Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and Intellia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.19%. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxford Immunotec Global beats Intellia Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis. The company is also developing a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as lyme disease, as well as for use in screening blood for the parasite babesia microti that causes babesiosis; and T-SPOT.CMV test that measures the strength of a patient's cellular response to CMV infection. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC markets its T-SPOT.TB test through a direct sales force in the United States, certain European countries, and Japan, as well as through distributors in other parts of the world. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; and partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

