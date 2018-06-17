Head-To-Head Review: Tuesday Morning (TUES) & Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -2.90% -14.98% -7.50% Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 12.36% 12.06% 8.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $966.66 million 0.14 -$32.54 million ($0.74) -3.92 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 4.35 $127.59 million $1.25 60.08

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 1 5 8 0 2.50

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $67.64, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Tuesday Morning on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Commonwealth Classics names. As of April 2, 2018, the company operated 274 store locations in 21 states across the Eastern portion of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.