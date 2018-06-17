Janus Henderson Group (JHG) vs. Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Head-To-Head Survey

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE: APAM) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 99.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 8.63% 160.18% 19.83% Janus Henderson Group 36.82% 11.54% 7.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 2 2 0 2.20 Janus Henderson Group 1 6 2 0 2.11

Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus price target of $37.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Janus Henderson Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $795.60 million 3.12 $49.59 million $2.41 13.38 Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 2.90 $655.50 million $2.48 12.75

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Janus Henderson Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

