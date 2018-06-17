Financial Review: Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) & Proto Labs (PRLB)

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ: GIFI) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gulf Island Fabrication and Proto Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00

Proto Labs has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.57%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proto Labs has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Proto Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $171.02 million 0.84 -$44.76 million N/A N/A Proto Labs $344.49 million 10.51 $51.77 million $1.93 69.69

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication -23.86% -15.73% -12.62% Proto Labs 15.49% 12.88% 11.56%

Dividends

Gulf Island Fabrication pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Proto Labs does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Proto Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Proto Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; undertakes conversion projects; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repair services, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning services. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; and onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. Further, it fabricates packaged skid units; offers on-site construction and maintenance services; and undertakes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, and start-up projects. The company serves oil and gas companies and their contractors; petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, alternative energy, and diving companies; support vessel operators; and offshore construction contractors, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

