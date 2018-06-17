Reviewing Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) and Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC)

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) and Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Keane Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Keane Group 1.57% 13.67% 6.63%

Volatility and Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keane Group has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Keane Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keane Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Keane Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keane Group $1.54 billion 0.99 -$36.14 million $0.16 84.81

Hurricane Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keane Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hurricane Energy and Keane Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Keane Group 0 1 15 0 2.94

Keane Group has a consensus target price of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Keane Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keane Group is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Summary

Keane Group beats Hurricane Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The company holds interests in Lancaster basement discovery, Whirlwind basement discovery, Lincoln basement, Typhoon basement, Halifax basement, Warwick basement, and Strathmore sandstone discovery prospects located to the West of Shetland. It has 100% interest in 450 million barrels of 2C contingent resources. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 26 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 31 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.