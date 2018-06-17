Contrasting Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) and Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) and Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Danaher shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and Mesa Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 13.56% 11.39% 6.36% Mesa Laboratories -3.08% 12.93% 7.66%

Dividends

Danaher pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Danaher pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mesa Laboratories pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danaher and Mesa Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $18.33 billion 3.90 $2.49 billion $4.03 25.39 Mesa Laboratories $96.18 million 7.82 -$2.96 million $6.18 31.96

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories. Danaher is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Danaher has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Danaher and Mesa Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 3 13 0 2.81 Mesa Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaher presently has a consensus price target of $105.06, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Danaher’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Danaher is more favorable than Mesa Laboratories.

Summary

Danaher beats Mesa Laboratories on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. This segment offers implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, software, services, and consumables for packaging, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The company's Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

