Reviewing Agenus (AGEN) and Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Agenus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $2.85 million 49.41 -$27.81 million ($0.32) -3.97 Agenus $42.88 million 6.55 -$120.69 million ($1.23) -2.20

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Pluristem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -77.44% -61.88% Agenus -281.49% N/A -98.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%. Agenus has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Agenus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and anti-TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

