Comparing LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) & Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Renewable Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.48 billion 1.31 $4.88 billion $10.23 11.27 Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.30 -$79.07 million ($2.04) -8.46

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Renewable Energy Group. Renewable Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Renewable Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 14.83% 53.55% 17.18% Renewable Energy Group 6.23% 29.89% 16.15%

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Renewable Energy Group does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LyondellBasell Industries and Renewable Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 0 7 9 0 2.56 Renewable Energy Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus target price of $116.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Renewable Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Renewable Energy Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The O&P-EAI segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The I&D segment produces and markets propylene oxide (PO) and its derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer (SM), acetyls and ethylene oxides. The primary product of the Refining segment is refined products made from sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of various types and sources available on the United States Gulf Coast. The Technology segment develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean or canola oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products; and trading of petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.