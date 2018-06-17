Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Health Care SPDR accounts for approximately 9.2% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Health Care SPDR worth $401,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Health Care SPDR alerts:

XLV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,347,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,063. Health Care SPDR has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $91.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Health Care SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Health Care SPDR Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.