Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,337 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of StarTek worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StarTek by 5,122,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in StarTek by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of SRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 89,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,687. StarTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 0.21.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The company's service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.