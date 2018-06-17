Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th.

HTLF opened at $55.45 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

In other news, Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Johnson sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $107,479.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,038 shares in the company, valued at $320,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,526 shares of company stock worth $4,314,679 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

