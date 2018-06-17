HeidelbergCement (HEI) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.08 ($107.07).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement opened at €76.90 ($89.42) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a fifty-two week high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.