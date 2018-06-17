State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,492 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 150,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSII. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of HSII opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $160.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

