Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News stories about Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helix Energy Solutions Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.8573571680952 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HLX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 2,700,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 2.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

