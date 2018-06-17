Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,545,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.47% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $72,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.