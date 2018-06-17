Heritage Financial (HFWA) and Entegra Financial (ENFC) Head to Head Contrast

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) and Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend. Heritage Financial pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Financial and Entegra Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Entegra Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Entegra Financial has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Entegra Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than Heritage Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial and Entegra Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $183.29 million 6.16 $41.79 million $1.48 22.43 Entegra Financial $56.49 million 3.45 $2.57 million $1.42 19.89

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Entegra Financial. Entegra Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Entegra Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Entegra Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 20.10% 9.09% 1.16% Entegra Financial 8.03% 7.90% 0.77%

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Entegra Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services through trust powers, as well as objective advice. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 59 branches located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

