iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) Holdings Lifted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises 22.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $54,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after buying an additional 5,476,333 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,103,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,372,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,204,000 after buying an additional 1,639,965 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,472,000 after buying an additional 1,297,685 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Index opened at $280.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares S&P 500 Index has a twelve month low of $241.58 and a twelve month high of $288.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

