Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 563,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.41. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.30 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 17,907 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $577,142.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,013.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

