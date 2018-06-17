Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Heron Therapeutics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.22). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics traded down $0.70, hitting $29.95, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 1,905,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,246. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.87. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.94%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 222.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 192,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 81,735 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

