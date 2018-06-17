HeroNode Hits One Day Volume of $35,139.00 (CRYPTO:HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $35,139.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00597294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00261817 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00095131 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,613,212 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

