Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Director Margaret C. Whitman Sells 674,000 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $10,568,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,135,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,481,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $15.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,953,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,497,000 after acquiring an additional 710,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,164,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,050,000 after acquiring an additional 998,236 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 892,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 314,300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.