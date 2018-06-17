Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We move our but keep FY19 at $1.55 as we expect revenue growth to slow and a higher FY19 tax rate. Our PT remains $20, or 13x our FY19E. The Good. HPE has changed their reporting categories to Hybrid IT which includes servers, storage, networking, maintenance and services and is 82% of revenue and grew 4% in cc with 10.3% OM. The Intelligent Edge is 8% of revenue and grew a very strong 14% YY in cc and is mostly Aruba networking. Finally, Financial Services was 11% of revenue and grew 1% in CC. The growth came from a good macro, when taking out FX. HPE is not suggesting that the growth will continue at this pace as FX benefit is waning as the dollar has regained strength and 2H18 YY comp numbers get tougher, but they still expect growth. Servers were up 6%, but had the continued drag or T1. Increased pricing is holding and DRAM cost increases are moderating.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HPE. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise traded up $0.13, reaching $15.95, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 25,030,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,912,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,498.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 190,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $3,038,044.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,353,585 shares of company stock worth $157,526,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 90,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4,348.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 614,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

