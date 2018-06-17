Hexx (HXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.06 Million

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and $46,665.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hexx has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.10 or 0.00138910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.07692330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $857.33 or 0.13088400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.01491170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.01921900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00219731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.02961130 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00501712 BTC.

About Hexx

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,655,031 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

