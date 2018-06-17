Hi Mutual Society Hits Market Cap of $9.20 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $347,592.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00587059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00249006 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00095029 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

