High Liner Foods Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE:HLF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.67. 42,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,599. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.96.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.38 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Schaayk Frank Bernard Har Van bought 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$43,200.00. Also, Director Robert P. Dexter bought 10,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.59 per share, with a total value of C$105,900.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.