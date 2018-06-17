Highcroft Investments plc (HCFT) President Michael P. Larsen Acquires 15,000 Shares

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) President Michael P. Larsen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £519 ($690.99).

HCFT stock remained flat at $GBX 927.50 ($12.35) during trading hours on Friday. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246. Highcroft Investments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 865 ($11.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 970 ($12.91).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highcroft Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) holding property and equity investments. Highcroft's shares are listed on the full list of the London Stock Exchange (stock code HCFT).

