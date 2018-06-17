Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 997 ($13.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. Numis Securities cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.31) to GBX 1,560 ($20.77) in a report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,250 ($16.64) to GBX 1,475 ($19.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($13.31) to GBX 1,050 ($13.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,131.70 ($15.07).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.52) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 814.20 ($10.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($31.23).

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider John J. Castellani bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($18.33) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($18,333.11). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.43) per share, with a total value of £261,800 ($348,555.45).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

