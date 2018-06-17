Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,945.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,645,601.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $3,559,027. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Ventas opened at $54.23 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.