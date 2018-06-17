Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Himax (HIMX) Share Price

News coverage about Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Himax earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.3067453481208 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Himax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Himax in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Nomura cut Himax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Himax in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Himax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

HIMX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 5,417,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.30. Himax has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. Himax had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Himax will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

