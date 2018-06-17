Hive Project (HVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and $14,684.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive Project alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003554 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00591613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00260416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00094725 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.