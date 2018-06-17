Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after buying an additional 84,180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,178,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,100,000 after buying an additional 64,687 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,338,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 14,496,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

