HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 89,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier opened at $72.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other HollyFrontier news, VP John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $564,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,359.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,476 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,668.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,592 shares of company stock worth $15,795,344 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.