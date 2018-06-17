Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

HD opened at $200.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

