Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Homeserve (LON:HSV)

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

HSV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.85) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Homeserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 855 ($11.38).

Shares of Homeserve traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06), hitting GBX 894.50 ($11.91), during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 521.93 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 872 ($11.61).

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.20 ($0.43) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Homeserve had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

In related news, insider Martin Bennett sold 425,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.65), for a total transaction of £3,727,036.25 ($4,962,103.91). Also, insider Tom Rusin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £887,000 ($1,180,934.63). Insiders acquired 60 shares of company stock worth $45,690 over the last ninety days.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household customers under the HomeServe brand. The company offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services.

