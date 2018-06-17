HomeStreet (HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). HomeStreet had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $758.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $165,674 and have sold 5,999 shares valued at $178,018. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,461,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,202,000 after purchasing an additional 161,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

