Honey Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Honey has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Honey coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001692 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Honey has a market capitalization of $50,358.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.04141260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.01405700 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00086588 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00040167 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021539 BTC.

About Honey

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

