Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,655,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Honeywell by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Honeywell by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 376,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,399,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell traded down $0.97, hitting $150.23, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,925,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,553. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Honeywell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

