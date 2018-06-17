National Bank Financial Increases Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Price Target to C$3.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, May 25th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNL. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.55.

Shares of HNL traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.58. 626,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,759. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Horizon North Logistics had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of C$82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.65 million.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Camps & Catering, Rentals & Logistics, and Modular Solutions segments. It offers workforce accommodations and camp management, camp rental, and catering services, as well as manufactures and sells camps; and remote power and energy generation systems.

