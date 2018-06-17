Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 67,778 Shares of PayPal (PYPL)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,778 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of PayPal worth $121,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 18,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 38,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 target price on shares of PayPal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,927,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 20,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,510,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal traded down $0.30, reaching $85.31, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,223. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

