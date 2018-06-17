Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hospitality Properties Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

HPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,722.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,231,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after purchasing an additional 84,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

