Hostess Brands (TWNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWNK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $208.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,143,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,181,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 98.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,585 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 123.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,019,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 718,520 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,154,000 after purchasing an additional 194,310 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.