Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 244,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 179,830 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 962,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIB opened at $46.55 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a $0.362 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $41.00 target price on Bancolombia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

