Hub Group (HUBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. Hub Group has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $52.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.