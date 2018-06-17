Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,797 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,596,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,683 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,281,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,998,000 after purchasing an additional 759,483 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,481,000 after purchasing an additional 416,315 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

KEYS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.23. 2,147,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,843. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $847,424.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,110 shares of company stock valued at $41,185,344. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

