Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Position Cut by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,955. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $179.40 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

