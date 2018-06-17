Hudson (HUD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hudson (NYSE:HUD) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hudson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hudson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hudson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE HUD opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93. Hudson has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,309,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,417,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.