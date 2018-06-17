Elk Creek Partners LLC Sells 25,759 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Hudson Technologies worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.88 million. equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, CEO Kevin J. Zugibe bought 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Parrillo bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

