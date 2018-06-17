Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,694,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,831,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,241 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,340,000 after acquiring an additional 935,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 251,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,029,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,647,000 after acquiring an additional 790,524 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $28,469.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,387 shares of company stock worth $1,774,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

