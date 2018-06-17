Hydrogen Group Plc (LON:HYDG) Announces GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hydrogen Group Plc (LON:HYDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HYDG remained flat at $GBX 34.50 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday. 16,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544. Hydrogen Group has a 12-month low of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.51).

Get Hydrogen Group alerts:

Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (4.40) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hydrogen Group had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.

In other news, insider Richard A. Green acquired 466,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £149,238.40 ($198,693.12).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hydrogen Group in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

About Hydrogen Group

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company recruits for roles in professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation placements; and technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.