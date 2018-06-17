iBank Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One iBank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iBank has a total market capitalization of $7,396.00 and $2.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iBank has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001514 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,315.10 or 3.56734000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008261 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00126600 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

IBANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

